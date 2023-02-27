PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel wish a very happy birthday to Martha Pisch, who turns 100 years young.

Martha celebrated with her family over the weekend. Originally from Glen Lyon, Martha now lives in Pottstown.

Martha and her husband Chester, who served in World War II, are oldest married couple in the entire state of Pennsylvania, and, according to their family, they are the longest married couple in the United States, going on 81 years strong this May.

Happy birthday, Martha, from all of us at PA live!.