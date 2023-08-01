PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Katelyn Supanick and Karen Stroney from Laura’s Hope Rescue, an animal rescue in Hop Bottom, as well as Sasha the dog!

Katelyn and Karen talk about an upcoming fundraiser this Saturday, August 5th, at Christy Mathewson’s Little League Field from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Not only are you welcome, so is your dog!

They explain how the proceeds from the event will help fund Laura’s Hope, and talk about what to expect at the event itself.

They also explain the rules for Puppy Pie Bingo, a unique bingo game that can help you win some money at the event!

They also list what else will be going on at the event, including music, food, local vendors, a raffle, merchandise, and even a performance by Damian the Magician!

Courtesy: Laura’s Hope Rescue

They also describe some of the dogs up for adoption at Laura’s Hope right now.

Courtesy: Laura’s Hope Rescue

For more information, visit LaurasHopeRescue.com or find @LaurasHopeRescue on Facebook.