PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Christa Langton from the Hanover Area School District.

Christa talks about the upcoming military appreciation night to honor our veterans, troops, and first responders.

Christa describes her fundraisers, including a t-shirt sale, where she has raised more than $3,000 for local veterans and their families.

Langton also describes what to expect at military appreciation night.

Hanover Area Elementary School’s “Military Appreciation Night” will take place on Friday, October 13 at Hannover Area Field.

To purchase your t-shirt, email Christa at clangdton@hannoverarea.net or call 570-822-5102.