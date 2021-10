SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He was part of children's morning television for thirty years. Even today is 'moniker' conjures up pleasant memories for many generations. He also was our neighbor, taking up residence in the Poconos.

"Hugh Brannum's casual country style, hokey antics, and ever-present green overalls made him one of the most famous sidekicks in television. as Mr. Green jeans he was captain kangaroo's comical cohort from 1955 to 1984. A star to millions of young viewers and hometown kids," reported Greg Fox on news 22.