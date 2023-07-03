PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Patrick Sandone, founder and CEO of Guide, a program designed to help veterans.

Patrick talks about how he ended up founding Guide, as well as who his target market is.

He also talks about what it means to be a finalist in the Mission Daybreak Challenge, and describes the Guide mobile app and how it can help with wellness.

Patrick also states Guide’s mission: To empower our nation’s heroes to improve their well-being, master their lives, and unleash their highest potential. He explains how Guide can accomplish this in just 15 minutes a day.

For more information, visit TheGuideApp.com or call 570-291-7657.