PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Nancy VerBryck, Chris Shrive, and Gracie Jane Sinclair about Greenley’s second annual June Jam music festival taking place this weekend.

The guests describe the event, which will showcase lots of talented bands and musical acts.

June Jam will take place on June 3rd in Tunkhannock. Make sure to BYOB!

For more information, visit Greenley’s June Jam’s Facebook page or call 570-237-5609.