PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Michaela Grundowski and Ahmad Ali from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will be holding its annual dinner will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The dinner acts as a celebration of the area, highlighting local legends by giving out awards.

For more information, visit WyomingValleyChamber.org.