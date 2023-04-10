PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Shanie Mohamed, from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Gerald Ephault from the Allan P. Kirby Center.

Shanie and Gerald talk about the upcoming Veterans Recognition Luncheon, which will honor the achievements of veteran entrepreneurs in the Wyoming Valley.

They talk about what to expect at the luncheon, and who their honorees and the keynote speaker will be.

The event will take place on Monday, April 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre.

To learn more, visit WyomingValleyChamber.org or call 570-823-2101.