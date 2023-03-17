PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with some of the cast and crew of Blue Mountain High School’s production of Grease: Elle Walasavage (“Sandy”), Kreese Stablein (“Danny”), and directors Tammy Wapinsky and Jimi Stablein.

The Grease team talks about Blue Mountain High School’s ever-talented drama club, which has over sixty members.

Photos courtesy of: Blue Mountain High School

They also explain what it means to work on a largely student-run production.

Elle and Kreese perform some dialogue from Grease on PA live!

See the show at Blue Mountain High School on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. Visit this link to get your tickets.