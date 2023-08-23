PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Carol Coolbaugh, Jordan Everett, and Allison Hoover from the NEPA chapter of Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing, or GRASP.

The guests talk about International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event to bring awareness to and reduce the stigma of substance abuse.

In honor of those who have lost their lives to substance abuse, the guests will be holding their No More Stigma, No More Shame event at Kirby Park.

The guests talk about who they are walking for this year, and explain what GRASP works towards throughout the year.

They also describe what to expect at Kirby Park during the event.

The No More Stigma, No More Shame event will take place at Kirby Park on Sunday, August 27th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit GRASPhelp.org/Northeast-PA-Chapter, and to register for the event, call (570) 991-7199.