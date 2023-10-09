PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Howard J. Grossman from the 16th annual Grandparents Raising Children Conference.

The event is free to all grandparent families and will feature 15 speakers, including keynote speaker Jason Kavulich, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging.

Howard also explains how he himself became involved in the organization, and describes why it’s important for grandparents to understand modern education while raising kids.

The conference will take place October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Woodlands.

For more information, visit GRGnepa.org or call 570-262-3443.