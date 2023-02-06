PA live! (WBRE) — The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, and on Monday, Chris and Rachel were lucky enough to speak with one of the winners, Matt Rogers from Luzerne County.

Matt won the Grammy for Best Country Song, along with Ben Stennis. The duo earned their Grammy for writing Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t.”

Unfortunately, Matt was unable to attend the ceremony so he could take care of his daughter Jenna. In his acceptance speech, Ben asked for prayers for Jenna, so please keep her in your thoughts.

On PA live!, Matt talks about what the song means to him, and how meaningful his recent Grammy award is.

Congratulations to Kingston native and Grammy Award winning songwriter, Matt Rogers!