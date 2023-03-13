PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel talk about Coffee Inclusive, a new coffee shop in Downtown Pittston with a focus on community.

Coffee Inclusive employs people with diverse abilities, including intellectual disabilities and Autism, as they work side by side with experienced baristas.

Slideshow Photos Courtesy of Bob Price

Coffee Inclusive opened for business on Monday, and held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo cut the ribbon, and Chris emceed the event. Even Champ from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins joined the fun!

Visit Coffee Inclusive at 350 Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 12. If you need handicap accessibility or to use an elevator, use the building’s alternate entrance at 22 East Street. For more information on Coffee Inclusive, visit their website.