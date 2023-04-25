PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bill Jones, CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, and Jennifer Warabak, Executive Director of Commission on Economic Opportunity, or CEO.

Bill and Jennifer talk about the upcoming United Way Gene Brady Community Classic Golf Tournament on May 15.

Though this is the 127th year of the tournament, this is the first year with the new name, so Bill and Jennifer explain why they made the change.

Courtesy: United Way of Wyoming Valley

They also list some of the charities that proceeds from the tournament will benefit, and how you can sign up or become a sponsor for this event.

For more information on the tournament, visit its Facebook Page.

For more information on United Way, visit their website or call 570-829-6711.

For more information on CEO, visit their website or call 570-826-0510.