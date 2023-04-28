PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel talk about an ambitious project underway in the Keystone State.

Leading up to Arbor Day, dairy farmers throughout the Chesapeake Bay area planted thousands of trees in order to keep waterways clean and protect the area.

The plan is to plant over 9 thousand trees this spring, and several local organizations are joining forces to reach that lofty goal, including the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, American Dairy Association North East, and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.

Chris and Rachel check in on some volunteers from Hershey and Land O’Lakes, who planted about 700 trees on a farm in Annville, Lebanon County.

Hopefully, all their hard work will pay off to help dairy famers achieve greenhouse gas neutrality, or better, by 2050.