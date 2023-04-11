PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dwendy Johnson and Amie Yanac from the Gift of Life Donor Program, ahead of their upcoming Donor Dash event on April 16.

Dwendie and Amie explain what Gift of Life and Donor Dash are, as well as how much the program has impacted Eastern PA.

They also describe the upcoming Hazleton Area Life Savers poster design contest, and the significance of April as “National Donate Life Month.”

For more information, visit Gift of Life’s Facebook page.