PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Orna Clum and Tami Nasser from the Scranton Greenhouse Project.

The guests explain what to expect at the The Honeybee & Harvest Day Festival, and how they’re connected to the Scranton Fringe Festival this year.

The Honeybee & Harvest Day will take place on Sunday, October 1, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. For more information, visit ScrantonGreenhouse.org.