PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with about the upcoming JCC Tribute Gala on April 15 with Gary Bernstein, Cathy O’Donnell, and Greg Fellerman.

The guests talk about who the gala honors, and go into the history of the event, including some of the past honorees.

The event will feature performances from the band Souled Out, food from Friedman Catering, and an open bar.

The guests also explain why they chose to honor the event’s two honorees: Lori Nocito and Leadership Northeast.

Additionally, the day after the gala, April 16, there will be a wedding showcase, including such venues as the Beaumont Inn, Friedman Farms, the Greens and Irem, Room 53 at Rikasa, and the Friedman JCC Ballroom.

They also explain who can attend the gala and how much it costs.

Courtesy: Friedman JCC

To purchase your tickets for the wedding showcase, visit this website.

For more information on the tribute gala, visit the JCC’s website.