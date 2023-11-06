PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mark Malacavage from Harvest Church, Leaann Malacavage from Remarkable Stitches, and Sean Sullivan from Dogfather Customs.

This weekend, Harvest Church will be hosting the Harvest Artisan Market in Trucksville.

At the market, you’ll find Remarkable Stitches, which creates one-of-a-kind handmade purses, totes, and more! Leeann discusses her tagline: Practical Luxury.

You can also check out Dogfather Customs, which makes dog-themed items, and so much more!

The event will take place at Harvest Church in Trucksville on Saturday, November 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit HarvestNEPA.org or RemarkableStitches.com, or find @HarvestConnects and @Dogfather.Customs on Social Media.