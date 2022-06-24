PA Live! (WBRE) — Brrrn is the fitness and lifestyle brand behind the ‘Today Show’ touted Brrrn Board. After launching in 2018 as the world’s first and only cool temperature fitness experience in New York City, Brrrn reimagined the company in July of 2020 with Brrrn At-Home: a DTC and subscription based fitness platform featuring their hundreds of on-demand workouts from 12+ categories. From youth hockey players to older adults, Brrrn is proud to be the world’s most trusted slide board fitness experience to be enjoyed in living rooms and fitness facilities across the country. Learn more HERE.
