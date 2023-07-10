PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Sam Hinkle, a developmental specialist for Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, as well as Joe Fasula Sr. and Joe Fasula Jr. from Gerrity’s.

Sam and Joe talk about the upcoming Gerrity’s Grill Fest to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

The event costs $10 in advanced and $15 at the door, and net proceeds will be donated to the the Children’s Miracle Network.

The event will feature live music, beer and wine tasting, raffles grilling demonstrations, and more!

The guests also explain what is done with the funds donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Grill Fest will take place on July 16th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Keyser Oak Shopping Center in Scranton.

For more information, visit gerritys.com/grill-fest-for-miracles.