SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton School District is looking at how much it will cost to repair all of its buildings. The findings? Nearly double its annual budget.

Some of the cost of repairs range from $1 million to $75 million. The district doesn't have to make these improvements. A feasibility study gives them an idea of what needs to be done for optimum performance for the buildings as well as those inside.