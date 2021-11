BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A member of the Pocono Mountains Flying Club is speaking up about the recent Luzerne County plane crash.

As the investigation continues into the plane crash that injured 58-year-old Chris White and his 13-year-old daughter Angela, a member of the Pocono Mountains Flying Club, of which White was a member, is speaking about the crash.