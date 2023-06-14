PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with a familiar face to 28/22 News viewers: Gianna Galli!

In her first few months on the job, Gianna has tackled sports and reporting, making it look easy!

Gianna talks about her background in NEPA, and what she studied.

She also lists some of her favorite stories she has covered, and offers some advice to our new hires, Kat, Amelia, and Nick.

Rachel also plays “Get Your Local On” with Gianna, to help Gianna’s viewers get to know her a little better.