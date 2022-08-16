PA Live (WBRE) —

Saturday August 20th 2022, come see all of your favorite BBE wrestlers in action as Back Breakers Entertainment Presents Summer Showcase 5! This will be an outdoor show located in the parking lot of Quinn’s Market: 10 Kennedy Dr. Archbald PA and will be a fundraiser for Jaxxon Hoffman, the son of Quinn’s Deli Manager Dustin, who is currently battling Leukemia. Portion of proceeds from this event will go towards helping support Jaxxons treatments as well as his family during this difficult time.

Doors Open: 4:30p. Show starts: 5:00p.

Advanced Ringside: $20 ($25 day of the show)

Advanced General Admission: $15 ($20 day of the show)

Purchase your tickets in advance here, https://bbeshowcase5.bpt.me/.