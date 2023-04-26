PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bridget Slagan and Matt Guedes from Camp Freedom.

Camp Freedom is an outdoor adventure healing camp designed to help veterans, first responders, and gold star families.

Courtesy: Camp Freedom Courtesy: Camp Freedom

Bridget and Matt talk about some upcoming events from Camp Freedom, including an I ❤️ the ’80s themed party on April 28 at the Hotel Anthracite at 6:00 p.m., and a Healing Heroes 7K Trail Run to benefit the camp on May 13.

Courtesy: Camp Freedom Courtesy: Camp Freedom

They also describe how veterans, first respondres, and gold star familieis utilize the camp.

Courtesy: Camp Freedom Courtesy: Camp Freedom

For more information, visit Camp Freedom’s website, call (570) 504-4825, or visit their Facebook Page or Instagram Page.