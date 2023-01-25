PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rick Miller, Executive Director of the Osterhout Free Library and System Administrator for Luzerne County Library System.

Rick discussed the relationship between the Osterhout and other libraries, including the countywide library system.

Rick also talks about the Osterhout’s “library of things,” where you can borrow anything from puzzles and board games to cookie cutters and even guitars and tablets.

Rick also brings up the Osterhout’s online database, as well as some fun events coming up at the library.

For more information, visit the Osterhout’s website.