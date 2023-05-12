PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Lizzie Brenzay, who shows you how to make your mother a heartfelt and homemade craft for Mother’s Day.

Lizzie loves to share new crafts, and works to make them as inclusive as possible.

Lizzie lists the materials you’ll need for this project:

Flowerpots and saucers

Crafting loops

Colored duct tape

Crushed stones, gems, and other bling to fill your flowerpots

Artificial flowers

Popsicle sticks

White paper

Colored paper

Scissors

Tape

Computer

Printer

Lizzie walks you through this fun and easy craft that’s guaranteed to make your mother smile.

Best part is, she won’t even have to water these beautiful flowers.