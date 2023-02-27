PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Act Out Artistic Director, Dan Pittman, and performers Macie Bennett (“Lavender” and “Mrs. Wormwood”) and Maddan Bennett (“Ms. Honey”), who are twin sisters, about their upcoming production of Matilda: The Musical.

Macie and Maddan talk about the rehearsal process for Matilda, and let us know what to expect from this hilarious yet hard-hitting adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel.

Pittman also explain the role sign language plays in this production.

Macie, Maddan, and Dan also talk about Act Out Theatre’s recent move from Dunmore to Taylor, and mention the upcoming Ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.

Catch Matilda on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., or Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Visit Act One Theatre’s website to purchase your tickets and to learn more about Act Out.