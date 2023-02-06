PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Robin Kirman, author of The End of Getting Lost.

Robin talks about her new novel, described as “a tight-rope act of deception and elegant exploration of love and marriage,” ahead of its paperback release on Tuesday.

Robin lays out the themes of the book, including passion and the notion of “love vs. reality.”

Robin also discusses the upcoming film adaptation of The End of Getting Lost, starring Margaret Qualley and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal.

To order The End of Getting Lost, visit Simon & Schuster’s website.