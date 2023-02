PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris gave a special shout of to a Pennsylvania native who’s sailing with the US Navy.

Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Skrip hails from Old Forge. He currently works on the USS Decatur (DDG 73), part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in U.S. 7th Fleet.

As a Navy cryptologic technician, Jacob helps translate and interpret foreign communications.

Thanks for helping to keep our country safe, Jacob!