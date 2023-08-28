PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Chef Lyman Winner from the Frogtown Chophouse.

Chef Lyman represents the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser (PMCF), Monroe County’s largest single event fundraiser, which has cumulatively raised more than $2.9 million.

Chef Lyman will be sampling some food during the fundraiser on Wednesday, September 13, at Mount Airy Casino Resort, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Chef Lyman makes colossal lump crab with cocktail sauce on the kitchen, walking Chris and Rachel through each step of his tasty surf and turf.

He also talks about how he became involved in the fundraiser.

For more information, visit PMCF.com and TheFrogtownChophouse.com.