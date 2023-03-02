PA live (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jim Casey and Neil O’Donnell from the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

Jim and Neil talk about the upcoming 77th Anniversary Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Dinner coming up, and how excited they are for the new venue this year, the Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Neil talks about how honored he feels to have been selected as Man of the Year.

Jim and Neil also reveal the Keynote Speaker at the event: Former Green Bay Packer Antonio Freeman! There will be Q and A opportunities with Freeman during the dinner.

Jim and Neil also talk about how the funds raised by the dinner will be put to good use.

The dinner will be on March 17, and tickets cost $90. For more information, visit the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Facebook Page.