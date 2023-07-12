PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Richard Yellen from the Friedman JCC and Rob Neyhard, a former WARM personality.

The guests talk about WARMland, a radio sensation that swept through Pennsylvania 65 years ago.

The guest describes WARM’s presence in the community, and why there will never be another WARM. While Rob also recalls some of his fondest WARM memories.

Images Courtesy of: WVIA

To celebrate WARMland’s impact, the Friedman JCC will be holding a free 65th-anniversary event on July 13th at 6:30 p.m.

To register for the event, and for more information, visit wvia.org/events or call 570-824-4646.