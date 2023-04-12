PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gary Bernstein from the Friedman JCC and Matthew Rupcich, the music director of the Arcadia Chorale.

Gary and Matthew talk about the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Concert to be held at the Friedman JCC.

Courtesy: Friedman JCC

Matthew describes the piece that the Arcadia Chorale will be performed, and Gary explains the importance of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Friedman JCC’s website or call 570-824-4646.