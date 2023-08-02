PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Pugh and Trooper Carl Puskar from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The guests talk about the first annual Ice Cream with an Officer event, taking place at the Lands at Hillside Farms on Wednesday, August 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Ice Cream with a Cop Comitee

They explain why social events with police are so important, and describe what you can expect at on August 23.

They also also talk about who will be there, including state troopers, county detectives, and, of course, K-9s!

Hope to see you at Hillside on August 23rd!