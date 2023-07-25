PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Donald Marino from Freeland’s Authors in the Park.

Donald talks about the Authors in the Park event, which will feature question and answer sessions, books for sale, book signings, and special readings of children’s books.

Courtesy: Donald Marino Courtesy: Donald Marino Courtesy: Donald Marino

Donald also lists some of the local authors in attendance, including:

Donald Marino, writer of the Return of the Shadow series

John Yarmus, writer of Selected Poems: The Director’s Cut

David A. Freas, writer of Illegal Maneuvers

Dawn Lubertowicz, writer of Infinity War: The Reawakening

Andrew Shecktor, writer of Dark Waters

Rythian Black, writer of A Poetic Prose

Maxim W. Furek, writer of Coal Region Hoodoo

Fred Ackers, writer of The Jewel of the Sea

Deborah Francis, writer of Shapes are Fun

Julia Rogers & Lily, writers of My Crazy Family

Tom Guzick, writer of Mary’s Adventure with the Stars

and more!

Courtesy: Donald Marino Courtesy: Donald Marino

Donald also explains what makes the NEPA writing talent so special.

The event will take place on July 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Freeland Public Park. For more information, send an email to authorsink@hotmail.com, and make sure to bring cash for book purchases!