PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Linda Joseph and Mary Ellen Jones from the Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association.

The Rolling Mill Hill and Iron Triangle residents are throwing a free family Halloween party later this month!

The event will include pizza, treats, goodies, hot chocolate, face painting, balloon art, and more! Costumes are, of course, encouraged.

The guests also explain what the Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association is.

The party will take place on Sunday, October 22 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church Hall.

For more information, visit @RollingMillHillResidentsAssociation on Facebook.