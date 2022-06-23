PA Live! (WBRE) —

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and Governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.

America250PA hopes to engage all citizens of the Commonwealth, from all 67 counties, bring the Commonwealth’s history into the conversation so Pennsylvanians can better understand the origins and multiple perspectives of issues facing our Commonwealth & nation today, use history to encourage and inspire future leaders, celebrate the contributions of Pennsylvanians to our Commonwealth’s history but also to our Nation’s history, leave a lasting impact on the next generation and to spark an interest in which will ignite the drive for them to appreciate all the triumphs, trials and tribulations to which contributed to the Commonwealth for which they are now writing their own history.

Learn more HERE.