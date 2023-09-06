PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lindsay Griffin-Boylan and Ruth Corcoran from Fork Over Love.

The guests talk about the history of Fork Over Love, which began in January 2021 to help both working class people and independent restaurants affected by the pandemic.

They also talk about Fork over Love’s recent milestone, distributing 50,000 meals and reinvesting $500,000 in small, locally owned restaurants.

They also make an exclusive announcement on PA live!: Restaurant Week, coming October 8-14th. Throughout the week, approximately 50 local restaurants will showcase their signature dishes in support of Fork Over Love.

Fork Over Love will also be hosting a raffle during Restaurant Week. You can purchase your tickets at participating restaurants, and the winner will receive more than 52 gift certificates for area restaurants.

For more information, visit ForkOverLove.org.