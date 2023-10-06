PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brenda Pugh and Amanda Faneck from the Luzerne County Fair.

Unfortunately, this year’s fair lost multiple days due to unexpected weather issues and significant rain and storm damage.

Because of the abbreviated fair time, they lost a good deal of profit to help the community.

On Friday, October 13, they are hosting “Concert for a Cause,” to help make up for the lost funding. Come out to see Tusk, the world’s number-one Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band!

The show takes place at the Irem Pavilion and begins at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will support the non-profit clubs from the fair.

For more information, visit LuzerneCountyFair.com.