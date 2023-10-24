PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kyle Stratton, Margie Bryant, and Colleen H. Logan from the Circle Centre for the Arts.

The guests discuss their upcoming Fine Taste, Fine Art event, taking place on Thursday, November 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 130 S Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Images Courtesy of Wyoming Valley Art League

Make sure to come by the event for food, drinks, music, and art! It’s also the only major fundraiser for the year for the Wyoming Valley Art League.

For more information, visit WyomingValleyArtLeague.org.