PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Linda Kubiak from the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library.

On Saturday, the library will be holding its annual Bag Sale Day, when you can find exciting new books stuffed into $5 bags from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the library.

All different kinds of books will be available, including DVDs, CDs, and books on tape.

The money raised will benefit the library, so make sure to come out and buy a bag or two!

Rachel takes a look at a bag that will be filled with books, and Linda talks about her journey working with the Friends of the Osterhout Library, and lists some of the books she’s been reading.

The bag sale will take place on Saturday, October 28. For more information, visit Osterhout.info.