PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lenny Martin, the athletic director and head archery coach at Gillingham Charter School, and his student, 5th grade archer Tadhg Friend.

Tadhg recently placed second out of 69 boys in archery in the elementary division for the entire state of Pennsylvania, and he talks about his huge accomplishment.

He also describes the upcoming National Archery Tournament, in which he will compete in Louisville, Kentucky this May.

For more information, visit the Gillingham Charter School’s website or Facebook Page.