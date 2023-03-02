PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel kicks off her Women’s History Month series of speaking with inspirational women in the community by speaking with financial advisor Mandie Hendricks from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

Mandie talks about how she became interested in the investment management field, and how she and her team help their clients.

Mandy also explains what she feels holds many women back from investing, and her recommendations to women on becoming more confident with their money.

Throughout Women’s History Month, you can help benefit Dress for Success by purchasing a T-shirt through this link.

For more information on Mandie, finance, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, visit their website.