PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with attorneys Greg Fellerman and Ed Ciarimboli from Fellerman & Ciarimboli.

The attorneys help Chris recap 28/22’s second annual Coats for Kids drive.

Fellerman & Ciarimboli was a proud sponsor of the drive. They explain why community service is so important to them, and encourage you to volunteer and support the community.

For more information, visit Fellermanlaw.com or call 570-706-7429.