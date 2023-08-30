PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jeff Casella and Joanna Reviello from Felittese Association of Old Forge.

The guests talk about their annual festival in Old Forge, taking place on September 8, 9, and 10 at Chapel Grounds.

They guests describe some of the entertainment at the festival, including Flaxy Morgan, Picture Perfect, Big King Moose, a Felittese Got Talent show, and more!

They also describe their efforts to join Felitto, Italy and Old Forge as sister cities, and discuss the procession on Sunday, September 10, led by Bishop Bambera.

For more information, visit @FelitteseAssociation on Facebook.