PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Estephany Peguro from Educational Opportunity Centers, Monseratt Garcia from Hazleton Area High School, and Kaitlin Hall from Misericordia University.

The guests talk about their upcoming Feel the Music Overnight Camp, taking place on July 24th and 25th.

They explain how EOC and Misericordia ended up teaming up for this camp, and describe some of the skills students can gain from this project, and how it can help students interested in advancing their musical education.

They also watch the music video created at last year’s camp. Great work, campers!

For more information, visit EOCinc.org or call 570-331-6755.