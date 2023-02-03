PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Brianna spoke about all the Winter fun you can have this season in the Poconos.

The Pocono Mountains have become famous for some of their skiing destinations, so Brianna lists some of her favorite slopes. With the cold temperatures, skiing becomes even more fun, and for those who don’t like skiing or snowboarding, they also offer some top notch snowtubing.

Brianna also talks about how February is a very important month for the Poconos. First Brianna lists some Valentine’s Day activities in the Poconos that will make your holiday one to remember. Then, she talks about some of the Poconos President’s Day celebrations.

