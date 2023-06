PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris read off some of your Father’s Day celebrations on air.

On Sunday, Chris posted to Facebook, asking how PA live! viewers were celebrating Father’s Day over the weekend.

Chris shared some responses on the show, and it sounds like NEPA’s Fathers were in for a treat!

From all of us at PA live!, we hope it was a lovely Father’s Day. And if you wanted to get your hands on one of those fun NASCAR games, visit AcrossTheBoardGame.com.